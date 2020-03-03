Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour continues their Middle Eastern odyssey with the Qatar Masters being played at Doha Golf Club.

Last year the event was won by South African Justin Harding who is 55/1 to defend his title this year.

Favourites this week are Martin Kaymer (14/1), who had a magnificent hole in one last week in Oman, and also Thomas Pieters (16/1).

Qatar Masters Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Haotong Li 3 points each way at 28/1 – If anyone saw him hitting driver off the deck last week it really looked like he had found something in his game that he could rely on. Conditions will be similar this week in Qatar and I feel he has a big week approaching.

Eddie Pepperell 3 points each way at 34/1 – The Englishman won his first European Tour title here in 2018 and ahead of the Players next week, where he played so well at last year (and is 125/1 by the way) he will be wanting to have a good warm up week. He was T11th in his last event at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Guido Migliozzi 2 points each way at 50/1 – The Italian was 4th last week and after three missed cuts he looks back in the zone. Has played here before although missed the cut – should be a good fit to be challenging on Sunday again.

Nicolas Colsaerts 2 points each way at 80/1 – The Belgian looks to have a very solid game at the moment and feel he is overpriced at these odds. Has plenty of course experience with loads of top 30 finishes.

