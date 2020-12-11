Here are all the details on how you can watch the 54-hole team event, the QBE Shootout.

QBE Shootout Live Stream

The final event on the PGA Tour takes the form of the QBE Shootout this week, which is a little different to the usual tournament format. This week there are 12 teams of two that will battle it out over 54-holes. The first round is a scramble, the second is greensomes, and the final round is better-ball so there should be some excellent scoring indeed.

2019 champions Kevin Tway and Rory Sabbatini return and they will attempt to become the first team since 2004 to successfully defend its QBE Shootout title.

The rest of the pairings are as follows;

Louis Oosthuizen and Bubba Watson

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Daniel Berger and Steve Stricker

Sebastian Munoz and Joaquin Niemann

Abraham Ancer and Matthew Wolff

Billy Horschel and Brendon Todd

Ryan Palmer and Harold Varner III

Marc Leishman and Cameron Smith

Cameron Champ and Tony Finau

Lanto Griffin and Mackenzie Hughes

Kevin Na and Sean O’Hair

To make sure you miss none of the action, below are all the how-to-watch details.

Watch 2020 PGA Tour Golf Live

Golf coverage in the US is usually split between NBC and its Golf Channel offshoot, and rival terrestrial network CBS. This means the best all-in-one option for PGA fans is to check out a FREE 1-week Hulu + Live TV trial.

In the UK, a Now TV Sky Sports Pass costs just £33.99 a month and is the best way to watch PGA Tour golf without committing to a long contract.

QBE Shootout Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch PGA Tour golf in 2020 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN is one of the best out there. It’s easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money back guarantee. This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

QBE Shootout Live Stream: How to watch from the US

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel for the first three days but the final round will be televised by NBC (Timings are all in ET)

NBC’s Golf Channel will televise most of the golf this week.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

QBE Shootout Live Stream: How to watch from Canada

Live TV Coverage is on the Golf Channel Canada

The PGA Tour will have coverage on Golf Channel Canada.

Otherwise, a GOLFTV pass can be bought in Canada from $9.99 a month and it’s a great one-stop-shop for golf fans who don’t want the hassle of wondering who’s showing the next big tournament – or having to flit between networks during one.

Just remember that if you’re abroad and can normally access golf coverage in your home country, you can use a VPN to tap into your usual service.

QBE Shootout Live Stream: How to watch from Australia

Live TV Coverage of all three rounds are on Fox Sports that can be viewed with a Kayo Sports subscription (Timings AEDT subject to change)

The PGA Tour coverage in Australia obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the tournament here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It’s also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you’re splitting the cost of the subscription. There’s even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

