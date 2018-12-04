It’s the last PGA Tour event of the calendar year this week. 24 players head to Tiburon Golf Club in Florida for the QBE Shootout hosted by Greg Norman.

QBE Shootout Preview, TV Times

Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair are defending champions in the QBE Shootout to be held again at Tiburon GC in Florida. The pair will face strong competition from a select 24-player field that includes 12 of the top 50 ranked players in the world.

The QBE shootout is a two-man team event featuring three rounds played in differing strokeplay formats. On Friday, the pairs play a scramble, on Saturday it’s modified alternate shot and on Sunday it’s better ball. Hosted by Greg Norman, this will be the 29th time the tournament has taken place.

There have been some great winners over the years – Mark O’Meara and Curtis Strange won the first instalment of the tournament back in 1989 then Fred Couples and Ray Floyd took the win the following season. Dustin Johnson and Ian Poulter were winners in 2010.

Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida boasts two Greg Norman-designed courses – Gold and Black. The QBE shootout is held over the Gold. Lined by pine trees, rolling fairways travel past water hazards and waste areas. It’s a natural feeling layout.

Steve Stricker and Sean O’Hair defend but also on the start list are some exciting pairings including: Tony Finau paired with Lexi Thompson, Billy Horschel with Brandt Snedeker and Bryson DeChambeau together with Kevin Na.

The weather forecast looks pretty good up until Sunday when there could be the threat of a thunderstorm.

Venue: Tiburon GC, Naples, Florida

Date: Dec 7-9

Course stats: par 72, 7,288 yards

Purse: $3,400,000

Defending champion: Sean O’Hair and Steve Stricker (-26)

How to watch the QBE Shootout

TV Coverage:

Friday 7 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm

Saturday 8 – Sky Sports Golf from 6.30pm

Sunday 9 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the QBE Shootout?

Players to watch:

Billy Horschel and Brandt Snedeker – Two former FedEx champions are paired together for the first time. Both are steely competitors and their games should be suited to this format.

Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Na – DeChambeau has won three times this year while Na was champion at the Greenbrier. Both are deliberate in their approach and should gel well together.

Sean O’Hair and Steve Stricker – The defending champs have both won this event previously with different partners. They know how to get the job done and will likely feature again.

Key hole: 17th. A reachable par-5 of just over 550 yards, this is a hole where the pairings will be looking to pick up shots. The secret to this hole is to stay left. Water lurks down the right side and a large bunker complex protects the front of the green. If bailing out on the approach, there’s a large collection area on the left side and, from there, it’s a relatively straightforward pitch onto the green.