This year's event at Royal St George's has not been postponed or cancelled, the R&A have said in a statement

R&A Announces Open Championship Not Postponed

The 149th Open at Royal St George’s has not been cancelled or postponed, the R&A has said in light of media speculation.

It was reported by Golf Digest that the tournament was not going to go ahead after the Wimbledon tennis tournament was cancelled.

Postponement of the Championship is an option, however, the R&A said.

“In light of recent media speculation, we would like to clarify the position regarding The 149th Open,” the R&A said in a statement.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We are continuing to work through our options for The Open this year, including postponement.

“Due to a range of external factors, that process is taking some time to resolve.

“We are well aware of the importance of being able to give clear guidance to fans, players and everyone involved and are working to resolve this as soon as we can.

“We will give a further update as soon as we are in a position to do so and thank everyone for their support and understanding in this challenging situation.”

Latest: Coronavirus and Golf

Golf Monthly Instruction

The report from Golf Digest said that the R&A was not going to postpone the tournament like we’ve seen with the Masters and USPGA, which are hoped to be played later this year, but instead was going to cancel.

This was, according to sources from Golf Digest, because the R&A has insurance to do with global pandemics that can only be activated before a certain date.

“The R&A is the most [insured] of all the tournaments,” the source told Golf Digest.

“They have complete cancellation insurance. I just don’t see any golf [being played] before August.”

It would have been the first time The Open has been cancelled since 1945.

There were no Opens between 1940-1945 due to the Second World War.

Related: Denmark re-opens golf with restrictions, will the UK follow?

That would have left the US Open as the only golf Major currently scheduled to go ahead, although the New York Post last week reported that it is going to be postponed.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly - 3 Issue For £5 Magazine Subscription Offer!

Winged Foot in New York is the venue, with New York currently the epicentre of the Coronavirus outbreak in the US.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram