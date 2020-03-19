The organisers of The Open and Women's British Open say that it is focused on "proceeding as planned" with both events

R&A Outlines Plans For 2020 Open Championship

The R&A has said that the 2020 Open and AIG Women’s British Open are currently going ahead as planned “at this point.”

In a statement, the governing body of golf across the world barring the USA and Mexico, said that it is currently undertaking a “comprehensive evaluation” of its plans to stage the tournaments.

The comprehensive evaluation includes examining a range of scenarios for staging the championships and considering contingency plans.

The R&A did say, however, that it is focused on “proceeding as planned.”

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety of players, fans, officials, staff and all involved in our championships and that will be at the forefront of our thinking as we monitor developments.

“We have some time before we start building the infrastructure at both venues and so we are keeping the scheduled dates in place for The Open and AIG Women’s British Open at this point.

“We recognise that this is a rapidly changing situation and we will keep everyone informed of any changes to our plans.

“These are difficult times but we are bearing in mind our responsibility for what’s right for golf and most importantly for society.”

The Open is scheduled for 16th-19th July at Royal St George’s and the Women’s British Open is 20th-23rd August at Royal Troon.

Two of its amateur events – The R&A Student Tour Series Final at St Andrews and Carnoustie and The R&A Girls’ U16 Amateur Championship at Fulford – have been cancelled whilst the rest of the amateur championship season is being kept under review.

This is some mild good news for golf fans who have seen both The Masters and the USPGA Championship postponed over the past week.

There has also been reports of the Ryder Cup being postponed until 2021, although both teams as well as European captain Padraig Harrington denied that was the case.

The Olympics is also in doubt, with the IOC saying that constructive talks have been held with athlete representatives.

The said athletes may not want the Games to go ahead due to their training scheduled being severely hampered during this current coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the European Tour has postponed two more events – the GolfSixes and Made in Denmark – in May but Chief Executive Keith Pelley says he is “hopeful” of the Irish Open going ahead from 28th-31st May.

That is now the next event on the European Tour schedule, as things stand.

“Discussions regarding the possible rescheduling of all postponed tournaments are ongoing and we remain hopeful of European Tour action resuming in Ireland at the end of May,” Keith Pelley said.

