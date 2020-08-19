The World No.1 doesn't see himself playing in Europe this year due to Covid-19

Rahm Joins McIlroy In Doubting European Tour Return

Jon Rahm has joined Rory McIlroy in revealing that he may remain in the US for the remainder of the year.

The World No.1 would have defended the Irish Open this year as well as the DP World Tour Championship.

He would have likely played in the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth too, where he was runner-up last year.

He is also the defending Spanish Open champion but that is currently not on the schedule.

However, in a blow to the European Tour it seems as if he may remain Stateside for safety reasons.

The Spaniard also likes the idea of playing in the lucrative CJ Cup in October, which is rumoured to be taking place in Las Vegas as opposed to South Korea due to Covid-19.

“I think it’s going to be something I’m going to think about after the US Open and see how the Covid guidelines are around the world. That’s going to be my first concern, right, how safe it’s going to be and how things are going to be run,” Rahm said ahead of this week’s Northern Trust.

“I don’t know my plans yet. I really don’t. You know, with the rumours of CJ happening on US soil; that’s very enticing to me because from what I heard, it might happen in Vegas: I live in Phoenix; a short flight; a tournament I wanted to play, and it wouldn’t be bad to get some FedExCup points before showing up in Maui and being already a thousand points behind.

“Hopefully if I can, I will. Right now, I just don’t see myself going to Europe.

“It’s rough flying public, having to have a flight, a mask on for ten-plus hours, just doesn’t sound very good to me. Doesn’t sound healthy at all, so I don’t know what I’m going to be doing.

“I know I’m defending in Spain and also defending in Dubai. Dubai is so far ahead, we are going to have to see what’s going to happen I don’t know.

“Right now my main thought is I don’t know if I’m going to be able to go to Spain and see my family at Christmas. That’s my bigger thing right now.”

