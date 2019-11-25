The 25 year old Spaniard followed in the footsteps of the great Ballesteros in 2019.

Rahm Wins DP World Tour Championship And Race To Dubai

Spaniard Jon Rahm cleaned up at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship as a sublime birdie up the last gave him a one stroke victory to win the tournament and also the European Tour’s Race to Dubai.

This was the second time Rahm won the tournament hosted at the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates and first time he secured the European Tours prestigious prize which sees him follow in the footsteps of his idol Seve Ballesteros, who won the award six times.

“Seve was such an idol for us,” said Rahm. “To put my name there, it’s hard to believe. I can’t believe some of the things I have accomplished.”

It was a rollercoaster day for Rahm who started the day with five birdies in seven holes to open up a six-shot lead. However four bogeys in the next eight, combined with some scintillating stuff from Tommy Fleetwood, meant everything was going down to the wire.

Fleetwood birdied the 17th and 18th to tie with Rahm, but in nerveless fashion Rahm pulled off an excellent up and down from a green side bunker to secure a one-shot win.

It was his fourth win of 2019 and second European Tour win in a row with his last appearance coming at the Open de Espana which he won by five shots.

It sees him rise to world number three and with both victories Rahm took home $3m (£2.34m) for the DP World Tour win and a further $2m (£1.56m) for winning the Race to Dubai.

Speaking after Rahom said; “I feel like I’ve had two different days completely. Those first seven holes, I felt like I couldn’t miss a shot. Felt really, really confident, as it showed, everything was rolling. Putting was unbelievable. Then just one errant tee shot and a three-putt kind of took everything a turn for the worst. Even I kind of kept myself there with a birdie on 10 and a birdie 14, I still made some mistakes. It would have been a very different day if I don’t three-putt 9 and 15, and unfortunately for me it happened, and it made me prove myself and kind of show some more determination and grit and heart just to win.”

DP World Tour Championship Leaderboard

1. Jon Rahm -19

2. Tommy Fleetwood -18

3. Mike Lorenzo-Vera -17

4 Rory McIlroy -12

5. Danny Willett -11

T6. Tom Lewis -10

T6. Thomas Pieters -10

T6. Sergio Garcia -10

9. Matthew Fitzpatrick -9

T10. Andy Sullivan -8

T10. Jason Scrivener -8

Race To Dubai Final Standings

1. Jon Rahm 5,898.3 points

2. Tommy Fleetwood 5,414.8 points

3. Bernd Wiesberger 4,905.9 points

4. Shane Lowry 3,813.6 points

5. Matthew Fitzpatrick 3,588 points

