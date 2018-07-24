The PGA Tour are in Canada this week just after the Open Championship, check out who we think are going to do well with our RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips
RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips
There is a very exciting field in attendance at the RBC Canadian Open this year, with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka joined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia at Glen Abbey Golf Club.
Last season Jhonnattan Vegas successfully defended his title, and just like the last two years he has not been in great form going into the event this year – he is 40/1 to make the hat-trick.
Vegas also had a very exciting Open Championship, but not for the right reasons, where he needed a last-minute visa dash and some replacement clubs to even make it to the 1st tee.
Favourite for the event this year is Dustin Johnson who is 13/2 to put the Open Championship disappointment behind him.
RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets
Tony Finau 5 points each way at 17/1 with Sportnation.bet – Glen Abbey really sets up nicely for bombers who score well and Finau is certainly one of them. Was 9th last week at The Open was 5th here last season.
Matt Kuchar 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Kuchar has three top 10s in the last 4 runnings of the RBC Canadian Open and had yet another top 10 in a Major last week at Carnoustie.
Adam Hadwin 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had to bet on one Canadian, and Hadwin appears to be a little long at these odds. Was 4th in this event in 2011, and has had a little disappointment since then, but having a good season in 2018 where he has only missed the cut at the US Open. Is just outside the world’s top 50 and yet his odds don’t show that.
JJ Spaun 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American is playing really solid golf and has had two top three finishes already this season. If anyone is going to do something special at these odds then he is as good as any.
The best of luck to you, please bet responsibly. 18+. Terms and Conditions apply.