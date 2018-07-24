The PGA Tour are in Canada this week just after the Open Championship, check out who we think are going to do well with our RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips

RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips

There is a very exciting field in attendance at the RBC Canadian Open this year, with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka joined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Sergio Garcia at Glen Abbey Golf Club.

Last season Jhonnattan Vegas successfully defended his title, and just like the last two years he has not been in great form going into the event this year – he is 40/1 to make the hat-trick.

Vegas also had a very exciting Open Championship, but not for the right reasons, where he needed a last-minute visa dash and some replacement clubs to even make it to the 1st tee.

Favourite for the event this year is Dustin Johnson who is 13/2 to put the Open Championship disappointment behind him.

