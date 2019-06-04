The week before the US Open the PGA Tour has the fantastic RBC Canadian Open
RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour warms up the week before the US Open with the RBC Canadian Open being played at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The event has a really strong field as players look to be in good form ahead of the 3rd Major of the year next week.
Last season the event was won by Dustin Johnson and the World Number Two is the 11/2 favourite to win again this week – although the host course is different to last season.
Other well fancied players include Brooks Koepka (13/2), Rory McIlroy (9/1) and Justin Thomas (14/1).
RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Sergio Garcia 4 points each way at 25/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is having an odd year. 12 tournaments have given him 6 top 10s. But he has also had a couple of missed cuts in there. Looking back to last year’s Ryder Cup he has had an amazing 11 top 10s. Think this course should suit him this week.
Scott Piercy 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – The American is having a good season with three top 10 finishes and only one missed cut from 12 starts. Won this event the last time it was played on this course in 2012– need I say more?
Jim Furyk 2 points each way at 45/1 with Sportnation.bet – The two-time champion of this event played here in 2012 and a couple of 70s meant he missed the cut by one. Back inside the World’s Top 50 he has two top 10s this year and is scoring really solid. Think he could have another good week in Canada this year.
Alex Noren 1 point each way at 90/1 with Sportnation.bet –The World number 38 has not been in the best of form, but he has been still quite solid, is on a run of 6 consecutive cuts made, and he just seems far too highly priced to be ignored.
