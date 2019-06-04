The week before the US Open the PGA Tour has the fantastic RBC Canadian Open

RBC Canadian Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour warms up the week before the US Open with the RBC Canadian Open being played at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

The event has a really strong field as players look to be in good form ahead of the 3rd Major of the year next week.

Last season the event was won by Dustin Johnson and the World Number Two is the 11/2 favourite to win again this week – although the host course is different to last season.

Other well fancied players include Brooks Koepka (13/2), Rory McIlroy (9/1) and Justin Thomas (14/1).

The GM Tipster had another winner last week – check out his profit for the season so far at our Golf Betting Tips homepage.