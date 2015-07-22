The PGA Tour is in Ontario this week for the RBC Canadian Open being played at Glen Abbey GC, check out who our betting tipster has gone for with these RBC Canadian Open golf betting tips

RBC Canadian Open golf betting tips

The PGA Tour is in Ontario this week for the RBC Canadian Open being played at Glen Abbey GC.

Favourites this week include Jason Day (7/1), Jim Furyk (12/1) and Bubba Watson (14/1) all who have flown back from St Andrews last week for their tee time.

The event is being played at a different venue to last season where Tim Clark birdied five of the last eight holes to pip Jim Furyk by one shot at Royal Montreal Golf Club. If you fancy Clark to defend his title you can get him at 100/1.

If you have not looked at this betting tips before I always pick a few players to bet on with the maximum stake for all being £10.

Luke Donald £2 each way at 22/1 with Bet365 Sponsored by the Royal Bank Of Canada who sponsor the event, has been in really good form of late and is going to start regularly challenging on Sundays again. You mark my words! Check out the Englishman’s swing below

Hunter Mahan £2 Each way at 33/1 with Betway 2First time he has been back to the course since he led through 36 holes back in 2013 and had to withdraw due to injury. About time he challenged for a title again.

Andres Romero £1 each way at 100/1 with Coral While the eyes of the world were on St Andrews last week, Romero was finishing Top 10 at the Barbasol Championship (won by Scott Piercy if you didn’t know). The Argentinean has been in excellent form of late and has far less distance to travel to the event compared to some of the favourites.

Current Standings after 27 weeks

Golf Monthly

European Tour: £47.50

PGA Tour: £-34.00

Total: £13.50

DownThe18th

European Tour: £-105.62

PGA Tour: £18.80

Total: £-86.82

Golf Monthly leads by: £100.32