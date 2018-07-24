The PGA Tour heads back across the Atlantic this week for the RBC Canadian Open. Venezuela’s Jhonattan Vegas looks to make it three wins in a row at Glen Abbey GC.

RBC Canadian Open Preview, TV Times

Following last week’s brilliant Open Championship at Carnoustie the PGA Tour heads to Ontario this week for the RBC Canadian Open. Jhonattan Vegas is looking to win for a third straight year.

In total 32 players who competed at Carnoustie last week will tee it up at Glen Abbey. Those making the journey include World Number 1 Dustin Johnson, Open runner-up Kevin Kisner and Englishmen Ian Poulter and Tommy Fleetwood.

This is an historic tournament that began life back in 1904. Since that time, there have been many famous winners of the event. In fact, the roll call of champions reads like a who’s who of golfing legends: Tommy Armour, Walter Hagen, Sam Snead, Byron Nelson, Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer, Bob Charles, Lee Trevino, Tom Weiskopf, Greg Norman, Curtis Strange, Nick Price, Tiger Woods, Vijay Singh and Jim Furyk have all been winners. This will be the 109th edition of the tournament.

Last year defending champ Jhonattan Vegas closed with a 65 to catch Charley Hoffman. The Venezuelan then won the title in a playoff.

This will be the 30th time Glen Abbey has been used for this tournament. A Jack Nicklaus creation, the Canadian Open first visited in 1977.

On the back nine at Glen Abbey, there’s a stretch known as the “Valley Holes.” The 11th tee shot is to a fairway some 60 feet below, then following Sixteen Mile Creek for three holes before eventually climbing out at the 16th. Back in 2000, Tiger Woods struck one of his most famous shots on the 18th at Glen Abbey. From a fairway bunker he fired a 6-iron over the lake to 12 feet to seal the victory.

The weather forecast looks reasonable after a possibly sketchy opening day that could see some thunderstorms disrupting play.

Venue: Glen Abbey GC, Oakville, Ontario

Date: Jul 26-29

Course stats: par 72, 7,253 yards

Purse: $6,200,000

Defending champion: Jhonattan Vegas (-21)

How to watch the RBC Canadian Open

TV Coverage:

Thursday 26 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Friday 27 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm

Saturday 28 – Sky Sports Golf from 9pm

Sunday 29 – Sky Sports Golf from 7pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 9pm

Players to watch:

Charley Hoffman – He’s been on good form recently and he lost a playoff in this event last year.

Kevin Kisner – Runner-up at Carnoustie, he’ll look to continue his good run in Ontario.

Matt Kuchar – Mr consistent has three top-10 finishes in the RBC Canadian Open since 2013.

Key hole: 18th. A 524-yard par 5, it’s reachable in two for anybody in the field who gets a decent tee shot away. There’s definitely a possibility of someone recording an eagle three to win the tournament, but with water guarding the front of the green, it’s a risky shot to take on.