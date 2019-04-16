Who should you be putting money on this week at Harbour Town Golf Club? We take a look.
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips 2019
After the drama of the US Masters last week, the PGA Tour has taken a short hop to Hilton Head, South Carolina and Harbour Town Golf Links for the RBC Heritage.
The golf course and its iconic lighthouse is one of the most recognisable on Tour.
In last years tournament, Japanese professional Satoshi Kodaira emerged victorious thanks to a playoff victory over Si Woo Kim. It was his first and only PGA Tour victory and vaulted him into the worlds top-30 golfers in the world.
He will be defending his title this week but who have we actually picked from the stellar field which includes the likes of Dustin Johnson, Francesco Molinari and Bryson DeChambeau? Take a look below.
To check out how the GM Tipster has been doing this season go to our golf betting tips homepage.
RBC Canadian Open Preview, TV Times
Jhonattan Vegas is seeking three straight wins at…
Dustin Johnson What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the equipment used…
Francesco Molinari What’s In The Bag?
We take a look at the gear Francesco…
RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Ian Poulter – 3 points at 35/1 from SportNation.bet – He has been on good form of late with several top-10s in 2019, a very good showing at The Masters last week and also has good experiences of Harbour Town. Last year he lead the tournament after three rounds before fading away on a tough final days play.
Jason Kokrak – 2 points at 40/1 from SportNation.bet – He is coming off four top-10 finishes in his last five tournaments and has had some good finishes at Harbour Town in the past, including a tied 12th, tied 18th, and a tied 6th.
Marc Leishman – 2 points at 50/1 from SportNation.bet – It seems crazy that you can get the Australian as high as 50-1 to win in South Carolina. If truth be told he can be rather hit and miss at Harbour Town but given he has already had a win this season and his ability to go low, we like Leishman at these odds.
Justin Harding – 1 point at 80/1 from SportNation.bet – One of the most in-form golfers on the planet, Harding in his last five tournaments has had a win at the Qatar Masters, a second place Magical Kenya Open, a tied 17th at the WGC Matchplay and also came away with a tied 12th at his Masters debut.
18+ Please Gamble Responsibly, T’s & C’s apply