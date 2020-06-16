RBC Heritage Golf Betting Tips 2020

The PGA Tour continues this week with the RBC Heritage being played at Hilton Head.

The PGA Tour continues this week with the RBC Heritage being played at the wonderful Harbour Town Golf Links at Hilton Head.

We have another fantastic field in attendance with all of the world’s top 5 players teeing it up.

Of those top 5 it is Rory McIlroy who once again is the shortest odds at around 11/1, while big hitting, and well just big, Bryson Dechambeau is around 15/1.

Last year the event was won by CT Pan who beat Matt Kuchar by a single stroke – Pan is 125/1 to repeat his success.

Collin Morikawa 4 points each way at 25/1 with Bet365 – One of the hottest golfers on the planet right now – was dreadfully unlucky to lose last week after the play-off hole lip out. Has only ever missed one cut in a World Ranking event – that was back in 2016!

Justin Rose 3 points each way at 30/1 with Betfred – The Englishman was back to his best form last week where he missed out on a play-off by just one shot. He appears to have his strong mental game and I expect him to challenge any time he tees it up.

Sungjae Im 3 points each way at 30/1 with William Hill – Perhaps the hottest golfer on tour – he had another top 10 last week and is just one place away from breaking into the world’s top 20. His all-round game is so impressive he should be able to compete on any course.

Rory Sabattini 1 point each way at 110/1 with Bet365 – Has a very long and consistent history at Harbour Town with top 25s every year since 2009 including a top 10 last year. Was also 14th last week… ticks a lot of boxes as an outsider.

