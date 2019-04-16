RBC Heritage Preview, TV Times

Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira is defending champion this week on the PGA Tour, in the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in South Carolina.

After last week’s thrilling US Masters, the PGA Tour makes its way to the South Carolina coast where Satoshi Kodaira defends the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Japan’s Satoshi Kodaira defends the RBC Heritage and a strong field has assembled the week after the year’s first Major. Matt Kuchar will tee it up as will Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Francesco Molinari. In fact, 40 of those who played in The Masters have made the journey to Hilton Head.

Designed by Pete Dye with the assistance of Jack Nicklaus, the course at Harbour Town is one of the professionals’ favourite tracks. With its iconic lighthouse and Scottish feel, it’s also one of the most attractive on the circuit. At just over 7,000 yards, it’s one of the shortest tracks visited by the PGA Tour but it’s no pushover

First contested in 1969, Arnold Palmer was the inaugural winner of this event and there have been some notable champions. Jack Nicklaus, Johnny Miller, Tom Watson and Greg Norman have all donned the plaid jacket awarded to the victor here.

In the 1990s and early 2000s, Davis Love III earned a reputation as a Harbour Town specialist. He won five times between 1991 and 2003.

Last season, Kodaira came through a playoff against Si Woo Kim to earn playing privileges on the PGA Tour. He was playing in just his fifth regular PGA Tour event.

The weather forecast is mixed. Clear conditions are expected at the start and end of the tournament but there could be some unsettled weather Friday and into Saturday.

Venue: Harbour Town Golf Links, Hilton Head, South Carolina

Date: April 18-21

Course stats: par 71, 7,099 yards

Purse: $6,900,000

Defending champion: Satoshi Kodaira (-12)

How to watch the RBC Heritage

TV Coverage:

Thursday 18 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm. Featured groups on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event from 12.15pm

Friday 19 – Sky Sports Golf from 8pm. Featured groups on Sky Sports Golf from 12.15pm

Saturday 20 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm

Sunday 21 – Sky Sports Golf from 6pm and Sky Sports Main Event from 7pm

Players to watch:

Xander Schauffele – Off the back of a great tied 2nd place finish at Augusta, the young American will look to push on this week.

Kevin Kisner – Playing solidly and has a great record in this event with a best of second place in 2015.

Jim Furyk – Enjoying a renaissance this season, the 2018 Ryder Cup captain is all-time money leader in the RBC Heritage. He’s won twice before.

Key hole: 14th. A par-3 of 192 yards with water all along the right side. Overhanging trees and a treacherous pot-bunker make this a very small target. It often ranks as the toughest hole on the course.

Skills required: Course management. This isn’t a long course but careful placement from the tee and on approaches is crucial if players are to successfully negotiate Harbour Town’s numerous hazards.

