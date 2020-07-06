DeChambeau won his sixth PGA Tour title whilst averaging over 350 yards off the tee

Record-Breaking DeChambeau Wins Rocket Mortgage Classic

Bryson DeChambeau became the first player to win on the PGA Tour and average over 350 yards off the tee at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Golfing Scientist weathered a back nine par-5 bogey with three consecutive birdies to finish for a three stroke win.

Bryson’s added speed and bulk is paying off already with four top-10s in a row since the restart, the only player to manage that.

He also became the first PGA Tour winner to lead the field in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee and Strokes Gained: Putting in the ShotLink era.

DeChambeau simply bullied Detroit Golf Club this week, averaging over 360 yards off the tee.

On the 471 yard par-4 18th in the final round, he drove it 366 yards to leave himself just 98 yards in.

The 26-year-old finished at 23 under par after a 65 (-7) to finish for his sixth PGA Tour title.

He moves up to seventh in the world.

“This is a little emotional for me because I did do something a little different, I changed my body, changed my mindset in the game and I was able to accomplish a win while playing a completely different style of golf,” he said.

“And it’s pretty amazing to see that and I hope it’s an inspiration to a lot of people that if they set their mind to it, you can accomplish it.”

Matthew Wolff, who held a three stroke lead after 54 holes, finished in second place after a 71 (-1) including five bogeys.

The 21-year-old could have become the youngest two-time winner on the PGA Tour since Tiger Woods.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Leaderboard

1 Bryson DeChambeau -23

2 Matthew Wolff -20

3 Kevin Kisner -18

4 Danny Willett -16

4 Adam Hadwin -16

4 Tyrrell Hatton -16

4 Ryan Armour -16

