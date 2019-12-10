The American has responded to Cameron Smith's comments around his two-stroke penalty at the Hero World Challenge

Reed: Presidents Cup Personal After Cameron Smith Cheating Comments

Patrick Reed has said that the Presidents Cup is now “turning personal” after Cameron Smith labeled the American a cheat.

Smith told the Australian Associated Press that “If you make a mistake maybe once, you could maybe understand but to give a bit of a bulls*** response like the camera angle … that’s pretty up there.

“I don’t have any sympathy for anyone that cheats.

“I hope the crowd absolutely gives it to not only him, but everyone (on the American team) next week.”

Reed, who plays in his third Presidents Cup this week, has responded to Smith’s criticism, saying that ‘cheat’ is “not the right word to use.”

The 29-year-old was penalised two strokes at the Hero World Challenge for improving his lie in a waste area by moving sand with two practice swings.

“It’s not the right word to use. At the end of the day, if you do something unintentionally that breaks the rules, it’s not considered cheating and at the end of the day that’s what it is.

“If you’re intentionally trying to do something, that would be considered cheating, but I wasn’t intentionally trying to improve a lie or anything like that, because if it was, it would have been a really good lie and I would have hit it really close.”

The 2018 Masters champion also said that the Presidents Cup has now turned personal after Smith’s comments.

“It goes from wanting to beat those guys to it now turning personal, so it’s going to be a fun week,” he said.

USA’s playing captain Tiger Woods was brief on his answer when asked about Reed this week in Melbourne.

“Yes, I have talked to Pat,” the 15-time Major winner said.

“As we all know, Pat was penalised that was it, end of story.

“Unfortunately missed the playoff by two shots, but we’re on to this week and getting ready for the Internationals, and we’ve got a couple days.”

The Presidents Cup begins on Thursday with the USA looking to retain the trophy after winning the last seven editions.

