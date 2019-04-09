The 2018 Masters winner, Patrick Reed, has revealed his Champions Dinner menu...

Patrick Reed Champions Dinner

Patrick Reed promised to “fatten up” his fellow Masters winners last month and his traditional Texas menu looks set to do just that.

The San Antonio-born 28-year-old has followed the time-honoured tradition by serving his native fare of prime bone-in cowboy ribeye and a selection of tasty sides.

The reigning Champion has worked hard to lose weight since his triumph 12 months ago but joked that it was just in preparation for tonight’s feast.

“I’ve lost a little, but I knew what kind of menu I was putting out there so I need to leave a little room to be able to fit back into [the Green Jacket],” he joked.

Reed said he’s been planning the menu since he was 13 years old and intends to make the most of the opportunity to mix with his fellow winners.

“It’s going to be a very fun night,” he continued. “Honestly, I just can’t wait to go out and spend time with the past champions and hear different stories and be able to talk to the guys about how their experience was winning their first – whether it was a couple years ago, last year, whether it was a long time ago.

“Everyone has their different stories and I just can’t wait to be in there and to listen to what they say.”

If Reed’s main course leaves anyone wanting more, he’s decided on a choice of tiramisu, crème brulee or cheesecake for dessert and it will all be washed down with a selection of wines for the Napa Valley.

He follows a long line of former champions to choose the Tuesday-night menu, after the first such dinner took place in 1952.