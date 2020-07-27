The 23-year-old won his second European Tour title by three strokes

Renato Paratore Wins British Masters

Renato Paratore dominated the British Masters at Close House to win his second European Tour title.

The 23-year-old Italian took a one stroke lead into the final round and never looked back, carding a two under 69 in tough conditions to win by three.

He finished at 18 under par with Denmark’s Rasmus Hojgaard at 15 under in second.

Paratore moves up to 152nd in the world.

“I am really happy. I played very solid and I didn’t expect to come back and win my second title after the lockdown. I have worked really hard over the last year and I am really happy to win again,” the Italian said.

“I never thought about it today because if I start to think about it, I am going to make a bogey. So, I just told myself to play good and try to win the tournament. It was really windy and really difficult, and when I made the first bogey, I made a really good birdie after to stay in the tournament.

“Both of my wins have been tough fought on my part. In Sweden, the last day was rainy and windy, so both were tough conditions but I think that helped me because there weren’t low scores, and I was playing really good, so I was able to focus myself to stay in the lead.

“For me the European Tour have done a really great job, it is not easy to come back to tournaments with this situation, and they have been good with the restrictions at the golf course and the hotel. It is not easy because you have to do golf club-hotel, hotel-golf club but we have to do this for the benefit of the Tour and to play more events.”

Watch: British Masters highlights –

British Masters Leaderboard

1 Renato Paratore -18

2 Rasmus Hojgaard -15

3 Justin Harding -14

4 Andy Sullivan -13

4 Robert Rock -13

4 Dale Whitnell -13

7 Oli Fisher -12

8 Ryan Fox -11

8 Jonathan Caldwell -11

