The event will be pushed back to 2021 after the impact of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Reports Suggest Ryder Cup Postponed To 2021

On the same day the PGA of America announced it was going to host the PGA Championship without fans on-site, it has now been reported by several media outlets that the 2020 Ryder Cup will be postponed to 2021.

The issue of whether or not to host the Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits with or without fans has been raging over the past few months.

Several players like Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka acknowledged that they would prefer it be postponed if the event couldn’t take place with fans in attendance.

Others like Henrik Stenson had said a fan-less Ryder Cup would be better than no Ryder Cup at all, and Justin Rose acknowledged that the atmosphere would probably be more intense and bizarre.

Regardless, according to several reports, postponement appears to be on the horizon with The Guardian reporting that the spectator build-out “is not believed to have meaningfully started” at the Straits course. It is reported that travel restrictions into the United States are also a serious concern at the moment.

Other facets of the report say that the Cup will switch to odd years which is the way it had been until the 9/11 attacks resulted in postponement back in 2001.

As a result it is likely the President’s Cup would switch to even years.

A PGA of America spokesman told GolfChannel.com that the organisation had no comment on the latest report.

The possibility of postponement was first reported back in March by The Telegraph but European captain Padraig Harrington dismissed those reports as ‘made-up stuff”

It has also been reported that an official announcement will be made sometime next week.

