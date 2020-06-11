The five-time PGA Tour winner will wear a microphone during all four rounds of the Charles Schwab Challenge

Rickie Fowler To Be Mic’d Up During PGA Tour Return

Rickie Fowler will wear a microphone during all four rounds of this week’s Charles Schwab Challenge.

It looks likely that European Tour players will be mic’d up in featured groups next month and the PGA Tour have also introduced it.

Fowler will be the only man in the field wearing a microphone in what is a first for the PGA Tour.

We’ve seen microphones been worn successfully in smaller events before and most recently during the Champions for Charity match featuring Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

Fowler is out at 6.55pm UK time in the opening round, playing alongside Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth.

Watch: Lucas Herbert offered some good insight on the microphone at the 2018 World Super 6 Perth

Fowler’s playing partner Justin Thomas was asked about wearing a microphone during play earlier this week and he was quick to dismiss the idea.

“That’s not me,” he said.

“What I talk about with [caddie Jimmy Johnson] and what I talk about with the guys in my group is none of anybody else’s business, no offence.

“If I want somebody to know what I say, I’ll say it in a press conference, I’ll say it in an interview or put it out on social media, whatever it is.

“I personally am not one that would care to get mic’d out there.”

The third member of the group Jordan Spieth seems open to wearing a microphone in the future if it turns out to be a success.

“I think I would kind of want to see how things are going first, personally,” Spieth said.“If anything, it could be a distraction to your play, but I also see what an advantage it could be for the game if you’re able to mic some guys up, especially given there’s no crowd noise, so you get a little extra commentary from the players.”