The American wore custom shoes with Lyle's initials, his famous bucket hat and the dates of his life on during the BMW Championship

Rickie Fowler Wears Yellow Shoes In Honour Of Jarrod Lyle

Rickie Fowler is one of golf’s good guys and he showed his class once again at the BMW Championship, honouring Jarrod Lyle with his shoes.

Fowler wore a pair of yellow Pumas with JL initials stamped on them at the back and a bucket hat in honour of Lyle.

The tongues had the dates of Lyle’s life on them as well.

“Jarrod and I were real close,” Fowler said after his opening 65 at the BMW Championship.

“We didn’t get to spend a whole lot time together in the past few years. But I sent these [shoes] down to a guy in Miami, Nomad Customs, he did them. Actually had them at the PGA on the weekend but I didn’t have anything to wear with them, so I couldn’t really make it work, and I thought it would be a fun time to bring them out, and obviously we don’t want to ever forget Jarrod.

“I think as long as we can have people remember his name, who he was, and kind of continue on the legacy of what he was doing – you know, fight he was putting up – but also remind people that people die from cancer everyday, especially leukemia, as well

‘There’s plenty of families like his going through the fight now and into the future. It’s not something that just goes away.”