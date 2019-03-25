Garrigus has apologised to his family, sponsors, fellow competitors and the PGA Tour

Robert Garrigus Suspended By PGA Tour For Marijuana Use

Robert Garrigus has become the first player to be suspended by the PGA Tour for a “drug of abuse”.

The American is suspended for three months and revealed on Twitter that it was for marijuana use.

“Firstly, I want to apologize to my family, my sponsors, my fellow competitors and the PGA Tour for my actions. Second, I would like to apologize to my fans, many whom have supported me throughout my career as I shared my story of overcoming addiction and achieving my dream of playing on the PGA Tour. I sincerely apologize and hope I can make it up to all of you through my future actions,” he said in a statement.

“After a long period of sobriety, I had a relapse and subsequently failed a drug test for marijuana. A drug, that although legal in many states, is not permitted under the PGA Tour’s anti-doping rules. I mention that it is legal in many states not as an excuse, but as a word of warning to many people who use or try marijuana. Legal doesn’t mean it isn’t addictive and legal doesn’t mean there aren’t potentially severe consequences if you use it.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I will use this time away from golf to be with my family and work on regaining my sobriety. It doesn’t matter if you are one day, one week, or nine years clean; one misstep, one lapse in judgement can impact your life in monumental fashion. As I have said over the years, I am grateful for and inspired by those who have shared how my story has helped them gain a clean lifestyle. I hope this new chapter in my life will now show people to never relax in their battle with addiction.”

Garrigus has had drug troubles in the past, having revealed to Golf Digest that he and other players smoke marijuana during Web.com tournaments during the 2002 season.

He also entered rehab in San Diego back in 2003 for 45 days.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Garrigus is currently 458th in the world, having reached a career-high of 35th. He has won once on the PGA Tour and finished T3rd at the 2011 US Open, won by Rory McIlroy.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels