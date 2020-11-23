A stunning wedge from Streb defeated Kevin Kisner on the second playoff hole

Robert Streb Beats Kisner In Playoff To Win RSM Classic

Robert Streb won his second PGA Tour title and second RSM Classic after a stunning birdie in a playoff to defeat Kevin Kisner.

The American birdied the 17th hole and parred the 18th in regulation to shoot 68 to finish at -19 and match Kisner who carded a closing 63.

The first playoff hole was halved before Streb hit it to within inches on the second hole for the easiest of birdies.

His pitching wedge looked in the entire way before just falling left as it made its way to the hole.

Kisner made a par after missing the green with his approach.

Streb moves up to 116th in the world from outside the top 350.

The 33-year-old also secures his PGA Tour card until 2023 and qualifies for the 2021 Masters.

“It was a bit of a struggle today at times,” Streb said.

“It was pretty solid there and then kind of lost it for a little bit. Just kind of hung in there and fortunately nobody got too far away and kind of snuck out of the playoff there.

“I was just trying to get some good tournaments in so I had a better number for the start of the new year. Obviously now I can kind of pick my schedule and choose what I want to do and it just makes things a lot easier.

“It’s nice to get another one knocked off. Obviously Kiz played a great round today and I just snuck one in there on 17. Felt pretty fortunate to get in the playoff the way things were kind of running there at the end, so really nice to get another one.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website