Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019

The PGA Tour has a new tournament this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic being played at Detroit Golf Club.

There is a decent field in attendance for this first running with Dustin Johnson (6/1), being the favourite, alongside Rickie Fowler (11/1) and also newly crowned US Open champion Gary Woodland (12/1).

Detroit Golf Club is a Donald Ross design with two courses on the property with 17 holes taken from the North Course and one from the South Course. It includes the par-5 4th hole that at 635 yards is the second longest hole on tour.

