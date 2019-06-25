The PGA Tour has a new tournament this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic
Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019
The PGA Tour has a new tournament this week with the Rocket Mortgage Classic being played at Detroit Golf Club.
There is a decent field in attendance for this first running with Dustin Johnson (6/1), being the favourite, alongside Rickie Fowler (11/1) and also newly crowned US Open champion Gary Woodland (12/1).
Detroit Golf Club is a Donald Ross design with two courses on the property with 17 holes taken from the North Course and one from the South Course. It includes the par-5 4th hole that at 635 yards is the second longest hole on tour.
Rocket Mortgage Classic Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Ryan Moore 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – Loves to hit fairways, something that is going to be super important this week. Fresh off a 15th last week at the Travelers – it is his time to shine again.
Kevin Kisner 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – Also finished 15th last week – has cooled since his WGC Matchplay victory – a man who when in form stays in form and looks a little long at this price.
Martin Laird 2 points each way at 80/1 with Sportnation.bet – I like the look of the Scot this week at this price. Usually someone who is pretty streaky – 21st last week was his best finish of the season. Has made five consecutive cuts.
Brian Stuard 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – He will be really looking forward to this week as he has plenty of friends and family who live in the area. Two top 10s this year show that he is not exactly in bad form either.
