Rod Pampling defends Shriners in Las Vegas

Rod Pampling is defending champion this week on the PGA Tour as the circuit travels to Nevada for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

This tournament began life in 1983 as the Panasonic Las Vegas Celebrity Classic – an event won by Fuzzy Zoeller. In various guises, including the Las Vegas Invitational and Invensys Classic, the competition has been won by Greg Norman, Tiger Woods (his first PGA Tour victory back in 1996) and Jim Furyk amongst others.

Last year, veteran Australian Rod Pampling opened with a stunning 60 at Summerlin and then finished strongly to overtake 2009 US Open champion Lucas Glover and claim his third PGA Tour title.

Pampling defends at Summerlin and a number of notable players will tee it up. Luke Donald, Ernie Els, Billy Horschel, Russell Knox, Martin Laird and Graeme McDowell will all tee it up.

Luke Donald’s short game secrets:

Opened for play in 1991, the TPC at Summerlin was designed by Bobby Weed assisted by Fuzzy Zoeller. It’s an oasis in the desert at the heart of Summerlin – a 22,000-acre residential estate at the western edge of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is recovering from the horrific shooting that took place there earlier this month. Vegas resident Charley Hoffman has stated he will be donating all his prize money from this event to victims of the shooting.

Wind looks like being a factor this week with some strong gusts predicted and rain could play a part towards the end of the tournament.

Venue: TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: Nov 2-5

Course stats: par 71, 7,255 yards

Purse: $6,800,000

Defending champion: Rod Pampling (-20)

TV Coverage:

Thursday 2 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Friday 3 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Saturday 4 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Sunday 5 – Sky Sports Golf from 8.30pm

Player Watch:

Tony Finau – The big hitter from Utah has been playing well and many are predicting great things for him through the 2018 season. Tied 11th in the WGC Champions last week, he comes into this event on good form.

Webb Simpson – He enjoys this event having won in 2013 and recorded two further top-four finishes. He’s been playing very steadily with top-20 finishes in five of his last six PGA Tour starts.

Charley Hoffman – The Las Vegas resident will be keen to put on a good show in his home town. He’s enjoyed a great year in 2017 to this point.

Key hole: 16th. A par 5 of 560 yards it generally ranks as one of the easiest holes on the course. It’s reachable in two for long hitters so birdies are common, however, because of the lake guarding the front of the green, disasters are also fairly common.

Skills required: Going low. The winning total at Summerlin tends to be around, or better than 20-under-par. The winner will make a number of birdies and the occasional eagle over the four days.