The Frenchman shot 65 to overcome a five stroke deficit at Celtic Manor

Romain Langasque Wins Maiden Tour Title At Wales Open

Romain Langasque shot a stunning 65 to win his maiden European Tour title at the Wales Open.

The Frenchman carded six birdies in his flawless bogey-free round to come from five strokes back and lift his first title on the main tour.

Overnight leaders Connor Syme and Sebastian Soderberg both faltered with rounds or 75 and 74 respectively.

Langasque earns his first win on the European Tour following on from his first Challenge Tour title in September 2018.

The 2015 Amateur Championship winner also qualifies for the US Open next month at Winged Foot.

Sam Horsfield, Thomas Detry, Andy Sullivan, Rasmus Højgaard, Renato Paratore, Romain Langasque, Sami Välimäki, Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme and Justin Harding all qualified for the US Open through the UK Swing mini order of merit.

Langasque won with his new set of TaylorMade P7MC irons in the bag.

Watch – Langasque What’s in the bag?

“I was playing really good since the start of the week, I was only focusing on doing my thing – that was the only objective I had on Monday with my coach,” Langasque said.

“I’m so happy with the way I played the back nine, I played really, really good, I had so many birdie opportunities. The second shot on 16 and the first shot on 17 were my two best shots of the week. That shows that the work we have done the past few weeks has worked, and I’m pretty happy.

“It was one of the first times I didn’t feel the pressure. I was focused on every shot. The first shot I felt pressure was the wedge on 18 because I was looking to be shorter and have a longer shot, but I flushed my four iron. The wedge wasn’t easy because I wasn’t close and the two putts were under pressure. Before that I was cool and feeling really well on the course.

“The wait was long. But when you come back from five shots and you’re in a position like that it’s good. It’s long but it’s a good pressure and a good moment. I’m just enjoying my time now.”

Interview: Langasque on turning pro young, winning the Amateur Championship and more

Wales Open Leaderboard

1 Romain Langasque -8

2 Sami Valimaki -6

3 Matthew Jordan -5

3 David Dixon -5

5 Laurie Canter -4

5 James Morrison -4

5 Sebastian Soderberg -4

