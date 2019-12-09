The young German, who only turned pro in January, won the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit after victory in Kenya

Rookie Henseleit Seals Historic LET Double With Order Of Merit Title

Esther Henseleit was victorious at the Ladies Magical Kenya Open to win both the Rookie of the Year and Order of Merit titles.

She becomes just the third woman in the Ladies European Tour’s 41-year history to win the Order of Merit as a rookie after Laura Davies in 1985 and Carlota Ciganda in 2012.

Henseleit captured her first LET title in Kenya with a sensational course-record 64, winning by one from India’s Aditi Ashok after starting the day seven off the lead.

She made five birdies on the front nine and three on the back, keeping her card clean with no dropped shots.

The 20-year-old German, from Hamburg, won her first pro title earlier in the year at the Skafto Open on the LET Access Series.

In total, she recorded 10 top-10s from 19 starts including a win and four runners-up finishes to win €210,000 for the season having only turned pro in January off +7.1.

“To close the season with a win is the best feeling I could imagine. To be the Order of Merit winner and Rookie of the Year is just unbelievable.

“Yesterday, after my round, I was a bit disappointed but I just tried to do everything better today. I definitely tried to win, although I knew it would be really hard.

“After nine holes, I saw I was two shots back and I knew it was possible.

“I just tried to make a lot of birdies and I hit some great iron shots and gave myself many short birdie putts. The course was beautiful and it played a bit easier today, because the greens were softer. I did the best I could.”

Norway’s Marianne Skarpnord was second on the Order of Merit with Meg MacLaren in fifth, the highest Brit.

