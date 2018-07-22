The four-time major winner's T2nd finish at Carnoustie means he overtakes Lee Westwood

Rory McIlroy Becomes European Tour’s Leading Money Winner

Rory McIlroy has overtaken Lee Westwood as the European Tour’s all-time leading money winner after a T2nd finish at The Open.

The four-time major winner came close at Carnoustie but ultimately two short of winner Francesco Molinari.

McIlroy has, however, overtaken Lee Westwood to become the European Tour’s leading career money winner.

He was around €500,000 short of Westwood heading into the week but picked up just shy of €600,000 for his efforts, whilst Lee Westwood won around €21,000.

McIlroy ended the week at -6 with Westwood in a tie for 61st place at +6.

Rory’s Open finish takes his tally to €35,110,780 in career earnings on the European Tour, where he has won 13 times including Race to Dubai victories in 2012, 2014 and 2015.

Westwood’s career earnings are at €34,777,910 on the European Tour.

The Englishman has won 23 times on the European Tour which includes an Order of Merit victory in 2000 and a Race to Dubai title in 2009.

McIlroy’s earnings on the PGA Tour stand at $39.9m.

The pair of former world number ones are well clear of the European Tour’s third-highest earner Ernie Els who has picked up €28.6m on the European Tour throughout his career.

The Big Easy has won 28 times on the European Tour.