The four-time Major winner wants shot penalties for players who record bad times after being put on the clock

Rory McIlroy Calls For Slow Play Shot Penalties

Rory McIlroy is one of golf’s quickest players but says that slow play is “genuinely a problem” in the game.

The four-time Major winner wants shot penalties for golfers with bad times after getting put on the clock instead of the usual small fines.

“I don’t think it’s fine to do nothing because it’s genuinely a problem in our game,” he said ahead of this week’s Northern Trust.

“It starts at our level because people try to emulate us.

“I’ve heard stories of college events and how long they take.

“There’s no reason why it should take that long. I don’t know what — I’ve sat up here numerous times and said that, you know, it has to be addressed some way.

“For me, I think the guys that are slow are the guys that they get too many chances before they are penalised.

“So it should be a warning and then a shot. It should be you’re put on the clock and that is your warning, and then if you get a bad time while on the clock, it’s a shot.

“That will stamp it out right away.

“I don’t understand why we can’t just implement that.

“Like we are not children that need to being told five or six times what to do. Okay, you’re on the clock, okay, I know if I play slowly here, I’m going to get penalised and I think that’s the way forward.”

McIlroy is 2nd in the FedEx Cup heading into the Playoffs and tees off with FedEx Cup #1 Brooks Koepka and #3 Matt Kuchar at 1.16pm UK time for round one.