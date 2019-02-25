The four-time Major winner treated two of his biggest fans to signed goodies at the WGC-Mexico Championship
WATCH: Rory McIlroy Cheers Up Crying Fans
Rory McIlroy finished second at the WGC-Mexico Championship and was signing autographs after his round when it came to his attention that one of his fans was in tears that Rory didn’t get the victory.
“He’s crying because you lost,” a volunteer said.
McIlroy replied, “It’s ok it was still a good week!”
McIlroy took the crying fan, who was dressed as him, and his brother, dressed as Rickie Fowler, to the locker room where he gave them a glove, hat and shoes all signed by him.
Thank you for all your support this week,” McIlroy said to the brothers.
Well played Rory, very classy!
McIlroy shot a closing 67 (-4) to finish five behind Dustin Johnson in second-place alone.
It is his fourth-straight top-5 which is the first time he has ever done that on the PGA Tour.
McIlroy also moved up to 6th in the world.
Dustin Johnson’s victory was his 20th on the PGA Tour and his sixth in a World Golf Championship.
DJ is up to second in the world rankings.
