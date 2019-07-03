Tom Clarke says the Irish Open would be too tiring just two weeks before The Open

“Rory McIlroy Clever To Skip Irish Open Ahead Of Portrush”

The Irish Open takes place this week at Lahinch Golf Club and it’s a huge field for the Rolex Series event, barring one huge omission in the form of Rory McIlroy who is missing the tournament for the first time since 2007.

Tournament host Paul McGinley has called it a “huge body blow”, but Golf Monthly Senior Content Editor says that it’s a clever move from the four-time Major winner, who will tee it up in the Open Championship in his home country of Northern Ireland in just two weeks.

“I think it’s quite clever because although it would be very nice, for the crowds especially, if McIlroy turns up [at the Irish Open] I get that completely, but he is under so much pressure this year with the Open at Portrush,” he said on this week’s Golf Monthly clubhouse podcast.

“He is going to have to do so much that week and that’s without the golf, his time is going to be precious and he has got to make sure he doesn’t get completely distracted.

“If he was at the Irish Open this week just a fortnight beforehand, again in Ireland, I think it’s going to knacker him out to be honest with you.

“The commitments and the amount you have to put in whether you’re hosting the event, which Paul McGinley is doing this week, the commitments that you’re going to do. Because you’re going to have to do it. Just the autographs you’d have to sign, that alone is going to take a lot out of him.

“So I think it’s quite clever, ‘I’m going to play in Ireland this year, I’m gonna play in Ireland at the Open Championship’.

“He is playing in the isle of Ireland and I kind of understand it. We’ll see in a couple of weeks.”

