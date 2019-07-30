The four-time Major will join the likes of Rose, Fleetwood and Molinari at Wentworth in September

Rory McIlroy Commits To BMW PGA Championship

Rory McIlroy will once again tee it up at Wentworth in the European Tour’s flagship event – the BMW PGA Championship.

The four-time Major winner had doubts about joining the European Tour this season but he has given it a huge boost by playing in the event he won in 2014.

This will be the 10th time the Northern Irishman competes at Wentworth and it will be his third ‘regular’ European Tour event of the season after the Scottish Open and European Masters.

He’ll be joining a big field as the event takes place in September after wholesale schedule changes this year, with the tournament marking the start of the 2020 European Ryder Cup qualification.

Justin Rose, Francesco Molinari and Tommy Fleetwood are also confirmed for the tournament and the European Tour say that ‘further star names will be announced in the coming weeks’, perhaps meaning that some big name Americans may also choose to tee it up.

McIlroy was second last year to Francesco Molinari.

“The BMW PGA Championship is always a great event and I’m looking forward to playing in it again, particularly in its new September date,” said McIlroy.

“The West Course should be in superb condition and the change in date should also mean an even stronger field.

“I’ve won at Wentworth before and finished second behind Frankie last year, so hopefully I can do well again and also get off to a good start in the Ryder Cup qualification.”

McIlroy has an indifferent record in the BMW PGA with a win in 2014, a second place in 2018 and a 5th in 2009 but missed cuts in 2008, 2012 and 2013.

Rory also committed to the Zozo Championship in Japan, a new PGA Tour event taking place in the ‘Asia Swing’ in October.

Tiger Woods has also committed to the Zozo and if reports are correct, the pair will be playing in a skins game on the Monday of tournament at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.