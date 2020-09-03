The former World No.1's baby Poppy Kennedy McIlroy was born on Monday

Rory McIlroy Confirms Birth Of Daughter Poppy Kennedy McIlroy

Rory McIlroy has become a father, after announcing the birth of his and wife Erica Stoll‘s baby daughter Poppy Kennedy.

Rory revealed the baby was due “very soon” at the BMW Championship last week and she was born on Monday, a day after the tournament.

“Poppy Kennedy McIlroy, born August 31st, 12:15pm,” McIlroy wrote on social media.

“She is the absolute love of our lives. Mother and baby are doing great. Massive thank you to all the staff at Jupiter Medical Center and Dr Sasha Melendy for their amazing care.”

McIlroy has a tee time at East Lake at 1.30pm on Friday in the opening round of the Tour Championship.

He will almost certainly pull out and relinquish the chance to defend his FedEx Cup title.

“I’m going to play in many more Tour Championships and it’s only going to be the birth of your first child once. That trumps anything else,” he said last week.

The US Open takes place at Winged Foot in two weeks’ time and that could be where we see the four-time Major winner return.

