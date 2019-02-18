The four-time Major winner has finished inside the top five in every tournament he has played in this year

Rory McIlroy Continues Form Ahead Of Major Season

Rory McIlroy notched his third-straight top-five finish of 2019 at the Genesis Open as he continues to show form ahead of the Major season.

He finished at 11 under par after a closing 69 (-2), which was one of the best rounds of the day in tricky conditions.

That total left him just three back of winner JB Holmes and McIlroy made three bogeys on his closing nine, evidence that a victory may be just around the corner.

The four-time Major winner of course needs a Green Jacket to complete the Career Grand Slam and early signs that he could challenge again this year are very positive.

Whilst he hasn’t done anything spectacular just yet, he has finished T4th at the Sentry Tournament of Champions, T5th at the Farmers Insurance Open and T4th at the Genesis Open.

Perhaps a huge positive in itself is the fact that the 29-year-old says he hasn’t even had his best stuff so far this year, complaining of a miss to the right with his long clubs at the Genesis Open.

“I’m happy enough. I just sort of keep preaching patience, and I didn’t have my best stuff this week,” he said.

“I managed my game well this week. I didn’t have it all, but it’s another top-five and a step in the right direction.

“The game’s right there. I’m happy with pretty much everything.

“Just a couple of loose shots here and there with my irons and tidy that up. I’ve still got a bit of a right miss going on with the longer clubs, just try to get that out of the game and we’ll be right there.”

His week was highlighted by an eight under par 63 in round two which was the lowest second round score of his PGA Tour career.

For the season so far on the PGA Tour, he ranks 1st in SG: Off the tee, 3rd in SG: Tee to green and 5th in SG: Total.

Rory McIlroy is one of the most in-form golfers on the planet right now and seems to be very much going under the radar.

Don’t be surprised if he wins prior to the Masters, where he’ll be teeing up this week at the WGC-Mexico Championship plus at least Bay Hill to defend his Arnold Palmer Invitational title and TPC Sawgrass, a course that he is yet to win on.

As is stands, he is joint-favourite for the season’s opening Major and rightly so.