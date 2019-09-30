McIlroy says he is sick of shooting low scores and not finishing near the top of the leaderboard due to easy course setups

Rory McIlroy: European Tour Course Setups Too Easy

Rory McIlroy says he is sick of European Tour courses not being setup hard enough after finishing T26th with his 15 under par score at the Dunhill Links.

The four-time Major winner revealed that he didn’t have his best at the Dunhill but still managed to shoot 15 under.

“I’m sort of honestly sick of coming back over to The European Tour and shooting 15-under par and finishing 30th,” he told media after his round.

“I don’t think the courses are set up hard enough. There’s no penalties for bad shots. It’s tough when you come back when it’s like that. I don’t feel like good golf is regarded as well as it could be.

“It happened at The Scottish Open, as well, Renaissance, I finished 13-, 14-under and finished 30th again. It’s not a good test. I think if The European Tour want to put forth a really good product, the golf courses and setups need to be tougher.”

Rory then took to social media to clarify that his comments were not just about Europe but worldwide too.

He also said he wants to see tougher setups in Europe to produce better players.

“I understand voicing my concerns about golf course set ups in Europe to the media, at a pro am event on benign links courses wasn’t the right place to do it, or, the right people to talk to about it,” McIlroy wrote in a statement.

“I was venting yesterday but I can assure you it came from the right place.

“Strategy, course management and shot making are important aspects of tournament golf that are being slowly taken out of the game at the top level, not just in Europe but worldwide.

“I would personally like to see tougher set ups in Europe because it will produce better, more complete young players in the future and that can only be a good thing for the game and our Ryder Cup chances going forward.”

Edoardo Molinari appears to agree with McIlroy’s comments –

Whilst McIlroy was initially talking about the European Tour, it is actually the PGA Tour that produces the lowest scores out of the two.

In 2019, the PGA Tour’s average winning score is 266.5 as oppose to the European Tour’s which is 270.0 (stat: Nosferatu @VC606 on Twitter).

