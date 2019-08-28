The World No.2 showed off his bunker skills, giving singer Justin Timberlake a lesson in the sand

WATCH: Rory McIlroy Gives Justin Timberlake A Bunker Lesson

Rory McIlroy is one of the best bunker players in the world so getting a lesson off of him from the sand is priceless.

That’s exactly what singer Justin Timberlake got this week at Crans-sur-Sierre ahead of the Omega European Masters.

McIlroy gave Timberlake a bunker demonstration and came very close to holing the shot with it lipping out.

McIlroy drew lines in the sand and matched his wedge shaft to that line before telling Timberlake to bend his right elbow with an open face and re-cock it on the way down whilst keeping the shallowness and width…simple!

Watch the clip below –

Rory McIlroy tees it up this week in Switzerland after winning the FedEx Cup and Tour Championship last week at East Lake.

He moved up to 2nd in the world with that win and pocketed $15m, taking his PGA Tour season earnings to over $24m.

The four-time Major winner won three times in total in 2019 at the Players Championship, RBC Canadian Open and Tour Championship.

His last European Tour title came at the 2016 Irish Open.