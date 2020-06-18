The World No.1 has no sympathy for the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari who have opted to skip the PGA Tour restart

Rory McIlroy – “If You Care About Your Career, You Should Be Here”

The PGA Tour moves into week two of the resumption of its 2020 season and most of the world’s best players are competing in super-strong fields for huge ranking points.

The Official World Golf Ranking is now back up-and-running for PGA and Korn Ferry Tour players and there have been criticisms by some European Tour players.

Rory McIlroy was asked about whether it has been trickier for European-based players to make it over for the restart and he has no sympathy.

McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond came over to quarantine, as did Matt Fitzpatrick, however big names like Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari have all opted to stay in the UK to avoid the quarantine measures put in place.

The World No.1 said in his pre-RBC Heritage press conference that if they really cared about their careers, they would have made the journey.

“Look, personally, if I were in their shoes and I was asked to come over to the states and shelter in place or quarantine for two weeks before these tournaments, I would have done that because I mean, if you really care about your career and care about moving forward, you should be here, I think.

“Last week was 70 World Ranking points for the winner, this week 74.

“And I get there’s different variables and families and stuff involved, but we all have the means to rent a very nice house in a gated community in Florida and you know, it’s not a hardship for two weeks to come over and quarantine. I mean, it’s fine.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“My caddie Harry came over and did it. He stayed in our guest house. The two weeks flew by.

“Yeah, I honestly don’t understand the guys complaining because there is a solution to it. You can come over here and do what needs to be done.”

Related: How to watch the RBC Heritage

McIlroy was then asked about one of his Ryder Cup teammates, presumably Tommy Fleetwood, who hasn’t made the trip due to the quarantine measures in both the US and UK, which would mean he would spend even more time away from his children.

Again, Rory has no sympathy.

“I do appreciate that, but it’s not as if — you know, most kids, it’s sort of the end of the school year.

“I know a few kids that went back to school. Again, you can bring your family with you. We all have the means to do that.

“It might seem a little harsh, but I don’t get that mindset, especially if you care about your career and you want to advance.”

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram