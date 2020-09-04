The former World No.1 welcomed his daughter into the world on Monday

Rory McIlroy: ‘It’s Been The Best Week Of My Life’

Rory McIlroy says that winning the FedEx Cup for the third time would be the icing on the cake in what has already been the best week of his life.

The four-time Major winner and wife Erica Stoll welcomed their first child into the world on Monday with the birth of Poppy Kennedy McIlroy.

We thought that Rory may opt for some time away from the game but he was on the plane to East Lake after announcing the birth of his daughter.

“We got her home yesterday and tried to get her settled in,” Rory told the PGA Tour ahead of this week’s Tour Championship, where he is defending champion.

“It’s nice in the hospital, you’ve got so much help and all the nurses are around and they do a phenomenal job.

“You’re handed your child and they’re like ‘See ya later!’ They don’t come with an instruction manual so every parent has to go through it and we’re going through it.”

McIlroy begins this week at three under par, seven back of Dustin Johnson.

He is seeking to become the first three-time FedEx Cup winner.

“It’s been hard to think about golf the last few days just because I’ve been so focused on making sure everything’s okay at home but maybe this is what I needed, just for everything to happen and go well.

“I haven’t played my best since coming back out post-Covid but maybe things will fall into place.

“It’s already been the best week of my life and this would obviously be the icing on the cake.”

