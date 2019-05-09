After doubts he would re-join in 2019, the four-time Major winner has taken up European Tour membership

Rory McIlroy Joins European Tour For 2019 Season

Rory McIlroy has given a huge boost to the European Tour by joining for the 2019 season.

The four-time Major winner said in 2018 that he may not re-join his home Tour this year and then seemingly dug himself deeper when he called it “a stepping stone”.

That decision would have cost him the chance to become a future Ryder Cup captain and also would have seen him join the 2020 Ryder Cup qualification process late.

However, in what appears to be a big U-Turn, the former World Number One is back as a European Tour member so will begin earning points for the 2020 Ryder Cup team when the qualification begins.

2020 Ryder Cup points start from the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth in September, which Rory is reportedly going to play this year, giving the Tour’s Flagship event a huge boost.

McIlroy has supported the BMW PGA Championship for years now and won the event in 2014. He was runner-up to Francesco Molinari last year.

His first start on the European Tour this season will be at the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club from July 11th-14th.

The Omega ambassador is also lined up to play in the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre from 29th August-1st September.

He’ll need to make four starts (as well as four WGCs and four Majors for 12 tournaments) so his fourth will likely be at the DP World Tour Championship, which now offers $3m to the winner.

McIlroy has won the tournament on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates twice, in 2012 and 2015.

He has won three Race to Dubai titles in total, in 2012, 2013 and 2015.

The 30-year-old reportedly joined up and payed his fees for the 2019 season in late April before the 1st May deadline.