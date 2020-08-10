The four-time Major winner finished in T33rd at TPC Harding Park, 11 behind Morikawa

Rory McIlroy: “Maybe I’m Just Not As Good As I Used To Be”

A downbeat Rory McIlroy said he maybe isn’t as good as he used to be after being asked why he has struggled to stay in contention in Majors over recent years.

The four-time Major winner has not won one in six years now and finished down in T33rd at TPC Harding Park.

“No, I don’t know. Maybe I’m just not as good as I used to be. I don’t know,” McIlroy said after being asked why he struggles to stay around after 54 and 63 holes in golf’s big four events these days.

“I really don’t know. I feel like the golf that I’ve played in the Majors has been sort of similar to the golf I’ve played outside of them, and I’ve won some big events and played well and had a good season last season.

“Yeah, I can’t really put my finger on it. I go out there and try my best every single day.

“Some days I play better than others, and just got to keep going and keep persisting and see if you can do better the next time.”

Rory finished the week in San Francisco at two under par, 11 back of winner Collin Morikawa.

In terms of statistics, Rory averaged -1.344 in SG: Putting for the week and hit just 44.64% of fairways for the week.

Contrast that to Morikawa, who gained 2.019 strokes on the greens per round and hit 69.64% of fairways.

McIlroy posted rounds of 70, 69, 71 and 68 for the week, where he made a huge number of birdies but also a large number of bogeys too.

Still, he has two more chances of Major glory over the coming months with the US Open in September and The Masters, where he could complete the career grand slam, in November.

