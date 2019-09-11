Rory McIlroy Named PGA Tour Player Of The Year 2019

The FedEx Cup winner has been named as PGA Tour Player of the Year for the third time, as voted by his peers

Rory McIlroy Voted PGA Tour Player Of The Year

Rory McIlroy has been named as PGA Tour Player of the Year for the 2018/19 season.

The award is voted by the PGA Tour players themselves and McIlroy edged out Brooks Koepka to win for the third time.

The Northern Irishman was also named PGA Tour Player of the Year in 2012 and 2014.

The four-time Major winner committed to the PGA Tour fully in 2019 and led the Tour in Strokes Gained: Total, SG: Off the tee, SG: Tee to green and Stroke Average.

His SG: Total of 2.551 was the highest on the PGA Tour this decade.

He also recorded 14 top 10s from his 19 events.

He won three times at the Players Championship, RBC Canadian Open and Tour Championship, which saw him lift the FedEx Cup for the second time.

“On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Rory McIlroy on being voted the 2019 PGA Tour Player of the Year by the Tour’s membership,” said Commissioner Jay Monahan.

“While there are a number of honours one can receive in this game, PGA Tour Player of the Year has to be among the most satisfying as it comes directly from his peers.

“Rory’s season was a model of consistency punctuated by milestone victories and ultimately the FedExCup in Atlanta.”

McIlroy was up against Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele and Matt Kuchar for the title.

Although the PGA Tour doesn’t release the number of votes, it is almost certain that Brooks Koepka came second.

Koepka won his fourth Major at the USPGA Championship and finished inside the top four at the other three Majors.

The World No.1 also won the CJ Cup in South Korea and the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational.

Sungjae Im was voted as PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, with the 21-year-old Korean leading the Tour in birdies, eagles and rounds in the 60s.

Im beat Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Adam Long and Cameron Champ to the title.

He was the only rookie to advance to the Tour Championship and he joins Stewart Cink (96-97) as the only man to win the Rookie of the Year title on the Korn Ferry and PGA Tours in consecutive seasons.