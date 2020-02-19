Rory McIlroy On Premier Golf League: “I’m Out”

The World No.1 says that the more he thinks about the Premier Golf League, the more he doesn't like it

Rory McIlroy has dealt a huge blow to the newly-proposed Premier Golf League, saying that he is “out” and that the more he thinks about it, the more he doesn’t like it.

The Premier Golf League is proposed to start in 2022 or 2023 and feature 18 tournaments with 48 players.

McIlroy was asked about the league last month at Torrey Pines where he seemed hesitant to comment but did say that he is a traditionalist.

Since then, his comments have drastically changed and they will be music to the ears of Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, leaders of the PGA and European Tours respectively.

“Yeah they have a little bit actually,” McIlroy said after being asked if his thoughts have changed on the Premier Golf League.

“The more I’ve thought about it, the more I don’t like it.

“The one thing as a professional golfer in my position that I value is the fact that I have autonomy and freedom over everything I do.

“This is a perfect example. Some guys this week made the choice not to come to Mexico.

“You know, if you go and play this other golf league, you’re not gonna have that choice.

“I read a thing the other day where it said if you take the money they can tell you what to do so if you don’t take the money they can’t tell you what to do.

“So I think that’s my thing, I’ve never been one for being told what to do and I like to have that autonomy and freedom over my career and I feel like I would give that up by going to play this other league.

“So for me, I’m out

“My position is I’m against it until there may come a day where I can’t be against it if everyone else goes I mightn’t have a choice.

“But at this point I don’t like what they’re proposing.”

