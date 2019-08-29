The four-time Major winner is targeting a return to the top spot in the Official World Golf Ranking

Rory McIlroy On Returning To World No.1 – “Only A Matter Of Time”

Rory McIlroy is back up to second in the Official World Golf Ranking but hopes it is “only a matter of time” before he returns to the top.

At second in the world, the four-time Major winner is up to his highest position since June 2017 after winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup.

“I feel like when I’m playing my best, I’m the best player in the world. And I’d like to get back there,” McIlroy said.

“It’s been a goal of mine for a while.

“I haven’t experienced that summit for the last four years.

“So I feel like with the work that I’m putting in, and the consistent golf that I’m playing, hopefully it’s only a matter of time.”

He hasn’t been World No.1 since September 2015 and has seen Jordan Spieth, Jason day, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Justin Rose and Brooks Koepka hold the top position since then.

The 30-year-old has plenty of big tournaments ahead of him for the remainder of 2019 with the BMW PGA Championship, the PGA Tour’s Asian Swing, the European Tour Finals and the WGC-HSBC Champions.

“Wentworth is obviously big for world ranking points, and there’s a WGC coming up as well, so there’s still a lot to play for,” he said.

“But that’s my focus for the rest of the year, getting closer to that No 1 spot.”

It could well be argued that McIlroy is the best player in the world now after his FedEx Cup victory.

He was 1st in Strokes Gained Total, Driving and Off the tee for the 2018/19 PGA Tour season and also led in Scoring Average too.

However, one big omission this year has been his failure to contend in a Major with his best finish a T8th at the USPGA Championship.