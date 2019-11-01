The four-time Major winner was asked about advice for junior golfers

Rory McIlroy: Play With People Better Than You

Earlier this week in China, defending WGC-HSBC Champion Xander Schauffele gave a clinic to junior golfers and told them to play with players better than them.

Rory McIlroy was then asked about Schauffele’s advice and mirrored the American’s words, with his own take on things about how he used to play with his caddie Harry Diamond who was better than him.

Rory, as always, gave an honest and candid response that made for fascinating listening.

Junior golfers wanting to improve – listen to McIlroy’s advice…

“I think for me, I was always the youngest to play, whether it be at my home golf club or in competitions,” McIlroy said in China about his development as a junior.

“So I was always playing with people that were better than me, and I think that — even my caddie now, Harry, he’s basically five years older than me, and he was a very good player, and I always played with him.

“So Harry was always better than me growing up as a kid, but that made me a better player because I saw what level I needed to get to.

“I don’t think you necessarily, you know, you don’t have to not like the person that you’re playing with, but I think it’s a wonderful piece of advice to find people that are better than you and to play with them, because it shows you what you need to do to get to that next level.”

McIlroy has won three times in 2019 at the Players Championship, Canadian Open and Tour Championship.

He is currently 2nd in the world.

