The four-time Major winner needs the Masters to complete the Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy Positive He’ll Complete Career Grand Slam

Rory McIlroy is a four-time Major champion but there is just one that eludes him… The Masters.

Each and every year after his 2014 Open victory, he has turned up to Augusta needing a Green Jacket to join one of the most elusive clubs in all of sport.

Just five men have completed the Career Grand Slam in the post-Masters era – Jack Nicklaus, Tiger Woods, Ben Hogan, Gary Player and Gene Sarazen.

Incredibly, both Nicklaus and Woods have three Career Grand Slams.

McIlroy is aiming to join that club and it’s one he has been very close to entering on a few occasions.

Of course, in 2011 he had the meltdown that saw him shoot 80 after holding the 54-hole lead. He also played in the final group alongside Patrick Reed last year where he shot 74.

In total, the 29-year-old five top-10s at Augusta and they’ve come in each of the last five years.

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

So, will he ever win The Masters? Or does he now have a mental block at Augusta that will agonisingly prevent him from getting over the line there?

In an interview earlier this week, he said that he is “positive” he will complete the Career Grand Slam one day.

“It’s all about putting myself in a position to win on the back nine on Sunday, and that’s all I’m thinking about,” McIlroy said on the Golf Channel’s Morning Drive.

“Just giving myself another chance and see how I handle it. I’m positive it’ll happen one day. If I keep practising and working hard and doing the right things, it’ll go my way.

“Obviously I would love to be able to complete the Grand Slam before I’m 30 years of age, but you look at some of the greats in the game and they didn’t start winning majors until their early or mid-30s. So I’ve got time.

“At the same time, I feel like I’m at a place where I am very comfortable with my game right now. I’m doing everything that I think I should be doing.”

Golf Monthly Instruction

Do you think McIlroy will win The Masters? And when? Let us know on your social media channels

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels