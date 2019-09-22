McIlroy finished inside the top-10 at the BMW PGA Championship after making the cut on the number

Rory McIlroy “Proud” Of Wentworth Fightback

Rory McIlroy says he is “proud of myself” after fighting back from a poor start to finish inside the top-10 of the BMW PGA Championship.

The four-time Major winner revealed in his pre-tournament press conference that he had taken a fortnight off sitting on the sofa before this week and he showed plenty of rust in his opening 76.

He blamed his poor score on alignment problems but seemed to sort them out to shoot 15 under for the next three rounds.

McIlroy carded a 69 on Friday to make the cut on the number at +1 and then shot 12 under par for the weekend to finish at -11.

“On Thursday night, if someone had of told me on Sunday I’d have a chance of finishing in the Top-10, I would have taken it,” he said after his round.

“I would said, that would be great because that means I’ve played some great golf over the next three days to do that.

“To play like this over the weekend, even to just grind it out and be here for the weekend and make the most of opportunity, yeah, proud of myself just how I hung in there.”

The World No.2 tees it up again on the European Tour next week in Scotland for the Dunhill Links Championship.

He says his dad, whom he partners in the Pro-Am, will be happy that he’s coming to St Andrews in form.

“I think my dad will be happier than I am, because he at least has a partner now that’s playing pretty well.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s a very relaxed week. I’m going to go up there and have a good time. St. Andrews is a great town obviously. You know, just spend a bit of family time, spend a lot of time with him on the course which will be really cool.”