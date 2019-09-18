The four-time Major winner says that golf lacks the anticipation that NFL does due to having no real break

Rory McIlroy Questions Golf’s Schedule

Rory McIlroy wants golf’s worldwide schedule to have more year-wide relevance rather than its current five-month window.

The four-time Major winner tees it up at Wentworth this week in the BMW PGA Championship where he hinted that golf’s current schedule isn’t working because of the different entities involved in the game.

He has previously compared golf’s Major schedule to that of tennis, and said in his pre-tournament press conference that he would love the five-month major season to be longer.

“Look, I think there’s so many different stakeholders in the game. There’s so many different — and they all have their own priorities, right. The PGA Tour have their priority, The PGA of America have theirs, the USGA, R&A. There’s so many different entities in the game and they are all pulling in different directions, and at some point or another, something is not quite going to work,” he said.

“So I think it’s the way it is for a while. My only thing is, you know, I love the game of golf and I as a fan would love to follow it for more than just the five months a year the majors are in. Just try and keep relevance there.”

The World No.2 says that golf currently lacks the anticipation of other sports, in particular NFL, which has a seven-month lull leading up to the new season.

“If you look at the way like the NFL works in the States, they end — the Super Bowl ends in February and they don’t play their first game again until September and that anticipation; so maybe that seven months of anticipation to, Augusta is always Augusta and the type and that sort of stuff,” he said.

“Maybe that is a good thing for the game. Time will tell.”

McIlroy tees off on Thursday at 8.50am with Francesco Molinari and Shane Lowry.