The four-time Major winner is unsure whether the South Korean should be taking the spot of a PGA Tour player

Rory McIlroy Questions Hosung Choi Pebble Beach Invite

Internet sensation Hosung Choi makes his first ever PGA Tour start next month at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, much to the excitement of the golfing world.

Choi, as the internet sensation description suggests, has only been viewed on social media by most fans, although we will now get the chance to watch him live on TV for a full round.

However, Rory McIlroy has questioned Choi’s inclusion into the event, and rightly so, raising the point that he has taken the spot of a PGA Tour player.

“If you watch it up until impact, he’s technically got a pretty good swing. He’s obviously a pretty good player,” McIlroy said of the two-time Japan Golf Tour winner’s famous action.

“Whether that means he should be taking a spot away from a PGA Tour player at a PGA Tour event, I’m not so sure.”

Watch what McIlroy said to that:

This issue has been raised plenty of times in the past, most recently with players like Tony Romo, Steph Curry and Brittany Lincicome who have all received special invites into PGA or Web.com Tour events and missed the cut.

What the inclusion of those above does add to the tournament, obviously, is added attention which then increases reach, viewing figures and tournament finances.

Choi is clearly a talented golfer, but whether or not he can make the cut around three courses he has never seen before (Pebble Beach, Monterrey Peninsula CC and Spyglass Hill) remains to be seen.

Should Hosung Choi have received an invite into the Pebble Beach Pro Am? Let us know on our social media channels.