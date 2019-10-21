Koepka said that he and McIlroy have no rivalry...what did McIlroy say back?

Rory McIlroy Responds To Brooks Koepka’s Rivalry Comments

Brooks Koepka shook the golfing world last week when he said that he doesn’t see a rivalry between he and Rory McIlroy because the Northern Irishman hasn’t won a Major since Koepka joined the PGA Tour.

The comments made headlines across the world and left us all with bated breath to see what Rory McIlroy would respond with this week.

McIlroy is competing at the Zozo Championship this week in Japan and also played in a skins match earlier on Monday.

It was during the skins match where he was asked about Brooks Koepka’s comments and McIlroy was very polite and complimentary of his American counterpart.

“What Brooks said wasn’t wrong,” McIlroy said.

“He’s been the best player in the world the last couple of years, four majors.

“I don’t think he had to remind me that I hadn’t won one in a while but I love Brooks, he’s a great guy, obviously super competitive like we all are.

“If you take what Brooks said out of context then obviously it can become this big thing it has become but Brooks and I are good, we are good friends and I’ve been really happy for him to see how good he has played over the last couple of years.”

The pair are ranked first and second in the Official World Golf Ranking, although McIlroy will get the chance to close the gap on Koepka this week in Japan and over the next few weeks too.

That’s because Brooks Koepka is currently sidelined with a knee injury, after pulling out of the CJ Cup at the weekend.

Koepka had an operation on his knee after the Tour Championship and it obviously isn’t quite right just yet.

