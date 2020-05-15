The four-time Major winner played golf with Donald Trump in 2017, but he won't be doing it again...

Rory McIlroy Reveals Why He Won’t Play With Donald Trump Again

Rory McIlroy recently appeared on the McKellar Golf Podcast where the World No.1 was asked about his round with Donald Trump and if he’d tee it up with him for a second time.

He suggested that he won’t play with Trump again, and also criticised his handing of the Coronavirus pandemic.

McIlroy and Trump played a round in Florida in early 2017 where he was subject to huge criticisms from fans and the worldwide media.

“Guilt by association,’’ McIlroy said of the backlash he received.

“I haven’t done it since, so there’s one answer to the question,” Rory answered after being asked if he’d play with Trump again, saying he hasn’t chosen to play with him again “out of choice.”

However, he did describe the day he spent with Trump as “very enjoyable.”

“He’s very charismatic, he was nice to everyone — it didn’t matter whether you were me or guys in the cart barn or the pro at the golf club.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“He has something. He obviously has something or he wouldn’t be in the White House, right? He has something — whatever it is, an X factor, charisma, whatever. Most people that he came across that day he was cordial to, he was nice and personable. That was my only interaction with him the day I had with him.

“But,’’ Rory continued, “that doesn’t mean that I agree with everything — or in fact anything — that he says.’’

Related: The golf courses around the world owned by the Trump Organisation

McIlroy then went on to criticise the President on how he is dealing with the current Covid-19 pandemic in the USA.

“We’re in the midst of something that’s pretty serious right now and the fact that he’s trying to politicise it and make it a campaign rally and say we’re administering the most tests in world like it is a contest — there’s something that just is terrible,’’ McIlroy said.

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Deal

“It’s not the way a leader should act. There’s a sort of diplomacy that you need to have, and I don’t think he’s showing that — especially in these times.’’

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram